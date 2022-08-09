IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $421,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 45.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 16.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

