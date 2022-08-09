IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 18,981 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 115.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

MLCO stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.