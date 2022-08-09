IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American States Water by 34.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

