IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,729 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

BeiGene Trading Up 4.0 %

BGNE stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

