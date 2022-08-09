IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $254,000 Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

