IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $409,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

