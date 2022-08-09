Immunocore (IMCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. On average, analysts expect Immunocore to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

