IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $5,691,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
International Money Express Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ IMXI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.61.
International Money Express Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
