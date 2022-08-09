IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $5,691,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

International Money Express Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,046.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,191. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.61.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

