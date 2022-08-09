IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,781 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,600,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 159,994 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,092,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of MATW opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $786.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.02. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

