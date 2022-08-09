IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. City State Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

