IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

