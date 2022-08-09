IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

KRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

