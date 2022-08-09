IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

