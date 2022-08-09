IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BCOR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

