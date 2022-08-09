IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 61.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.