IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.83.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.