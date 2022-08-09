IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

