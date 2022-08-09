IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.48. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

