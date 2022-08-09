IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

