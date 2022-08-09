IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after purchasing an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.
JBG SMITH Properties Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
