IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 129,561 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

