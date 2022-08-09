IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

