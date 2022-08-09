IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

