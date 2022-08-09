IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,981,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $12,816,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $10,527,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,102,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

