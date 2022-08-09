IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Outfront Media by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OUT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 144.58%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

