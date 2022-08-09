Insider Buying: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Director Acquires 922 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

