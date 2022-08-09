Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires 125,673 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,623,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

