Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Belden stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Belden by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

