Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

