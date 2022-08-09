Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoorDash Stock Down 5.9 %

DASH opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DoorDash by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 305,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

