Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DoorDash Stock Down 5.9 %
DASH opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
