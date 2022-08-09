Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $50,355.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 375.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.