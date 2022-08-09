Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $221,000.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743,143 shares in the company, valued at $372,480,159.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 258,883 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

