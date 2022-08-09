Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 293,890 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

