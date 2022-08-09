Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

