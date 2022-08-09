Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
