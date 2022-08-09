iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $103.44 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

