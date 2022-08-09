Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Itron Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.63 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

