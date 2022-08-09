Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 531 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
JAZZ opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -181.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
