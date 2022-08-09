Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 531 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00.

JAZZ opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -181.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

