Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

