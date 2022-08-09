Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

