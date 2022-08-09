Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 200,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

