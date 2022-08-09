Jonathan C. Klein Sells 1,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BDC stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

