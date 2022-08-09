KBC Group NV Acquires 787 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.72 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of 18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

