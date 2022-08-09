KBC Group NV Acquires 898 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

NYSE BYD opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

