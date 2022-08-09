KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roku were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $200,467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after buying an additional 477,996 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.22 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $405.34.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

