KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,049 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

