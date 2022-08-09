KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after buying an additional 934,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after buying an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 218.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 577,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

