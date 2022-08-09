KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMEO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

