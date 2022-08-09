KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

