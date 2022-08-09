KBC Group NV Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

KBC Group NV raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

